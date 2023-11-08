Police seek to identify White River Junction attempted robbery suspect
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Hartford Police are looking for help identifying a man accused of trying to rob a White River Junction convenience store.
It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Evans Expressmart on North Main Street. Police say the suspect unsuccessfully tried to rob the store and then fled on foot.
The male was wearing jeans, a light grey hoodie, with a dark grey puffy vest over it, a baseball cap, and a mask.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.