Police seek to identify White River Junction attempted robbery suspect

Police are hoping to identify the suspect that tried to rob the Evans Expressmart in White...
Police are hoping to identify the suspect that tried to rob the Evans Expressmart in White River Jct. Wednesday.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Hartford Police are looking for help identifying a man accused of trying to rob a White River Junction convenience store.

It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Evans Expressmart on North Main Street. Police say the suspect unsuccessfully tried to rob the store and then fled on foot.

The male was wearing jeans, a light grey hoodie, with a dark grey puffy vest over it, a baseball cap, and a mask.

