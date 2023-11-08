How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill

FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8...
FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first pill cleared to treat postpartum depression may be too expensive for thousands of women who need it.

Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth, but with a price tag of $15,900 for a 14-day dose when it reaches the market later this year, women’s health advocates are concerned.

It is not clear yet if insurance will cover the cost.

The advantage of the new drug is that it is fast-acting, taking effect in as little as three days.

An IV version of the medication has been available, but it has to be administered in the hospital over the course of 60 hours at an even higher cost of $35,000.

While the high cost is a concern, healthcare providers said the sometimes life-threatening consequences of postpartum depression are not easily translated into dollars and cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
Surveillance video of Brandon Clough attacking an off-duty police officer.
Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree
Burton Lewis Clark Jr.
Rockingham man pleads not guilty to shooting his brother-in-law
Vermont State Police carried out a “police operation” in Morrisville on Monday.
Troopers carry out ‘police operation’ in Morrisville

Latest News

FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business
FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in...
Common antibiotics still in shortage as strep cases rise
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel comes under pressure over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north
Gov. Phil Scott/File
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott media briefing
File photo
Clinton County voting results