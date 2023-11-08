Report recommends expanding scope of practice for Vt. optometrists

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A shortage of eye surgeons has lawmakers looking to extend some surgical permission to primary eye care doctors. Vermont health care officials say their goals are to balance cost, quality, and access, and that eye care is no different.

In the world of eye care, optometrists provide primary care. They are medical doctors who diagnose and treat patients for eye health. Ophthalmologists are specialists who also perform eye exams and surgeries but receive years of additional training. With an ongoing shortage of specialists, patients can face extended wait times.

Vermont lawmakers two years ago considered expanding the scope of practice for optometrists, allowing them to perform some surgeries, including for glaucoma. “If you can save an appointment slot for something that’s a little more serious because you can do it in the office -- maybe even the same day -- that would be ideal,” said Dr. Dean Barcelow, president of the Vermont Optometric Association.

But not everyone saw eye to eye and the proposal was shelved. A committee spent the year coming up with a compromise. “There is an opportunity for an expanded scope of practice but in a limited manner,” said Vermont Deputy Secretary of State Lauren Hibbert.

In a new report issued this week, the Office of Professional Regulation recommends optometrists be able to perform surgery if they complete additional training, apply for a special endorsement, and report all advanced procedures and their outcomes to the state.

“We are well-equipped to move forward with these recommendations and bring them to Vermont,” Barcelow said.

But ophthalmologists say surgical training requires years of work and they have concerns about how the proposal will impact patient safety. “Looking at the people I take care of and thinking about what the best thing for them is, I really do think they need to have someone who is fully trained in surgery to do these surgeries,” said Dr. Jessica McNally, an ophthalmologist in the UVM Health Network

Ten states have expanded the scope of practice similar to what’s proposed in Vermont. “We are always focused on the bottom line -- on patient safety -- and making sure that the requirements for licensure are fine-tuned to make sure the public is safe,” Hibbert said.

It’s not yet clear if and when lawmakers will take up the proposal.

