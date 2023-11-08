How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Road salt pollutes Vt. waterways. Why aren’t more towns curbing its use?

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Road salt works wonders to keep roads clear in winter, but it also gets washed into streams and lakes, where it increases salinity and can harm fish and other aquatic ecosystems.

State-of-the-art VTrans plows spray salt brine, allowing crews to use less salt and reducing the environmental impact, but most individual town road crews still treat icy roads the old-fashioned way.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
Surveillance video of Brandon Clough attacking an off-duty police officer.
Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree
Burton Lewis Clark Jr.
Rockingham man pleads not guilty to shooting his brother-in-law
Cody Myott
Did ‘delusional’ Newport suspect slip through cracks in legal system?

Latest News

Some Vermont dairy farmers who lost contracts with the distributor Horizon are getting...
10 Vermont dairy farms get USDA grants
File photo
Report recommends expanding scope of practice for Vt. optometrists
Police are investigating a shooting in Hardwick. - File photo
Police investigating shooting in Hardwick
Road salt works wonders to keep roads clear in winter, but it also gets washed into streams and...
Road salt pollutes Vt. waterways. Why aren’t more towns curbing its use?