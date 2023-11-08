Road salt pollutes Vt. waterways. Why aren’t more towns curbing its use?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Road salt works wonders to keep roads clear in winter, but it also gets washed into streams and lakes, where it increases salinity and can harm fish and other aquatic ecosystems.

State-of-the-art VTrans plows spray salt brine, allowing crews to use less salt and reducing the environmental impact, but most individual town road crews still treat icy roads the old-fashioned way.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

