The story behind Vermont’s Geological Survey of 1860

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society recently published its latest volume of Vermont history, a scholarly journal about the history of Vermont. And this month it features an article about the history of the Vermont Geological Survey.

“Against the Odds: Edward Hitchcock and the Vermont Geological Survey,” sketches out the troubles the state had in the 1800s in setting up a formal geological survey to map the state’s untapped mineral resources.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the article’s author, Bob McMaster, about his research.

