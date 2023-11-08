Stowe voters say no to $39M school bond

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in Stowe voted down a big school bond on Tuesday.

The school district asked voters to approve a $39 million bond for improvements to the middle/high school. Officials said the school is in need of some TLC. Sprinkler installations, an improved parking lot and ADA-accessible bathrooms are just some of the costs the bond would have covered.

But voters said no on a count of 983-562.

Stowe School District Superintendent Ryan Hearty says he plans to address the results in a letter to families on Wednesday.

Related Story:

Stowe voters to consider $39M school bond

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.