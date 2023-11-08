How to help
Stowe voters say no to $39M school bond

Residents in Stowe voted down a big school bond on Tuesday. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in Stowe voted down a big school bond on Tuesday.

The school district asked voters to approve a $39 million bond for improvements to the middle/high school. Officials said the school is in need of some TLC. Sprinkler installations, an improved parking lot and ADA-accessible bathrooms are just some of the costs the bond would have covered.

But voters said no on a count of 983-562.

Stowe School District Superintendent Ryan Hearty says he plans to address the results in a letter to families on Wednesday.

