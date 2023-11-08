Vt. man arrested in case of teens accused of bringing gun to school

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been arrested in connection with the case of two teens who allegedly brought a gun to school.

Police said the 13- and 14-year-old boys took a stolen gun onto the grade school campus in Fair Haven last month. They were arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and possession of a dangerous weapon by a child. The 13-year-old was also charged with stealing the gun.

The gun was recovered and returned to its owner.

Now, police say Joshua Kruml, 46, of Fair Haven, failed to properly secure that gun and left it on a shelf in his home, which allowed the teens to steal it. Fair Haven police arrested Kruml on Nov. 2. He faces charges of negligent firearms storage. He was cited to appear in court in Rutland.

