VTrans readies for storm expected to bring dangerous road conditions

The first storm of the season in our region will hit Wednesday night and it is expected to cause some dangerous conditions on the roads through the morning commute Thursday.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The first storm of the season in our region will hit Wednesday night and it is expected to cause some dangerous conditions on the roads through the morning commute Thursday.

VTrans officials say while this storm isn’t expected to be particularly bad, they’re ready to handle any emergency situations that may arise.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Vermont and Northern New York for Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to come down on us overnight. Unfortunately, a lot of that messy mix will be falling during the morning commute on Thursday, making it dangerously slick for some along the roads.

Because of that, VTrans says they will roll out crews across the state starting at about 3 A.M. loaded with salt, liquid salt, fuel and anything else they need to keep the roads as ice- and snow-free as possible.

To ensure the safety of everyone, VTrans is asking drivers to be as aware and careful as possible.

“This is a first storm. We’ve had some time off. So, if you’re out on the road, please give all emergency people the room that they need to move, be it the plow drivers, police, EMS, fire and the wrecker operators. If you see lights, slow down, move over so they stay safe, as well,” said Dan Shepard of VTrans.

VTrans plans to close the seasonal Notch Road from Cambridge to Stowe at 7 p.m. Wednesday and monitor road conditions in the region. They said they will reopen the road when it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

