WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott media briefing
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will give his weekly media briefing Wednesday morning.
Watch Live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.
Related Stories:
Vt. leaders update lawmakers on hotel-motel program
Dozens of flood victims remain without heat
Is Vermont’s red flag law making a difference?
Can Vermont achieve technical education equity?
DCF workers testify on juvenile justice system in disarray
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.