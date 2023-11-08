How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will give his weekly media briefing Wednesday morning.

Watch Live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Related Stories:

Vt. leaders update lawmakers on hotel-motel program

Dozens of flood victims remain without heat

Is Vermont’s red flag law making a difference?

Can Vermont achieve technical education equity?

DCF workers testify on juvenile justice system in disarray

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
Surveillance video of Brandon Clough attacking an off-duty police officer.
Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree
Burton Lewis Clark Jr.
Rockingham man pleads not guilty to shooting his brother-in-law
Vermont State Police carried out a “police operation” in Morrisville on Monday.
Troopers carry out ‘police operation’ in Morrisville

Latest News

File photo
Clinton County voting results
File photo
Burlington Police warn of child ransom scam
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
You might be able to spot an electric transit bus, but you won’t be able to hear it.
An update on electric transit buses in Vermont