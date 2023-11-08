Westford residents vote down new wastewater treatment system

WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Westford voters said no to a new community wastewater treatment system.

The final tally on Tuesday was 488 for the project and 532 against it.

The town had asked residents to approve a $400,000 bond to pay for the project. They said the 50-year-old systems in town buildings like the office, library and community center are at the end of their useful life and could not accommodate new construction.

However, some voters felt the project was not appropriate for the town and feared it would lead to new development.

