Wildlife Watch: Inside Vermont’s moose harvest data
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The numbers are in for this year’s moose hunt.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife this year increased the number of moose hunting permits to 180, resulting in 78 moose harvested between the archery and rifle hunts earlier this fall.
Our Ike Bendavid spoke with biologist Nick Fortin about the department’s strategy to increase the hunting effort to reduce the negative impact of winter ticks on the depleted statewide moose population.
Related Stories:
Vt. moose lottery results released
Vt. wildlife managers approve expanded moose hunt
New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.