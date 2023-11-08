Wildlife Watch: Inside Vermont’s moose harvest data

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The numbers are in for this year’s moose hunt.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife this year increased the number of moose hunting permits to 180, resulting in 78 moose harvested between the archery and rifle hunts earlier this fall.

Our Ike Bendavid spoke with biologist Nick Fortin about the department’s strategy to increase the hunting effort to reduce the negative impact of winter ticks on the depleted statewide moose population.

Related Stories:

Vt. moose lottery results released

Vt. wildlife managers approve expanded moose hunt

New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.