How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Our first widespread taste of winter weather will be coming in during the overnight hours with a promise of a slow, slick commute on Thursday morning.

The warm front of a storm system to our west will start moving in overnight with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The brunt of this wintry weather will be occurring just before daybreak on Thursday morning. It will start as snow, moving from SW to NE, then changing to sleet & freezing rain as some warmer air follows in. That wintry mix will end up as just a few, plain rain showers before the whole thing moves off to the east during the mid-afternoon hours.

There won’t be a whole lot of snow accumulating with this system, just a trace to around 2″ for most of us, with a lot of that melting along the way. Any freezing rain will only amount to a light glaze, but that will be enough to possibly slicken up some road surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses, and also walkways and driveways.

Once this frontal system is out of here late Thursday, there will be a pretty good stretch of okay weather through the weekend. A few, lingering rain or snow showers may be scattered about on Friday, but they won’t amount to much.

Veterans Day on Saturday is looking just fine with partly sunny skies, although it will be staying a bit colder than normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 50 degrees). Sunday is also looking good to round out the weekend.

Monday will start with sunshine, but then clouds will be on the increase. A minor disturbance may kick up a few snow/rain showers Monday night into Tuesday, then it will dry out again heading into Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on this season’s first bout of messy, wintry weather, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
Surveillance video of Brandon Clough attacking an off-duty police officer.
Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree
Burton Lewis Clark Jr.
Rockingham man pleads not guilty to shooting his brother-in-law
Cody Myott
Did ‘delusional’ Newport suspect slip through cracks in legal system?

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Peter has the latest forecast.
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your Tuesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast