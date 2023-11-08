BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Our first widespread taste of winter weather will be coming in during the overnight hours with a promise of a slow, slick commute on Thursday morning.

The warm front of a storm system to our west will start moving in overnight with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The brunt of this wintry weather will be occurring just before daybreak on Thursday morning. It will start as snow, moving from SW to NE, then changing to sleet & freezing rain as some warmer air follows in. That wintry mix will end up as just a few, plain rain showers before the whole thing moves off to the east during the mid-afternoon hours.

There won’t be a whole lot of snow accumulating with this system, just a trace to around 2″ for most of us, with a lot of that melting along the way. Any freezing rain will only amount to a light glaze, but that will be enough to possibly slicken up some road surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses, and also walkways and driveways.

Once this frontal system is out of here late Thursday, there will be a pretty good stretch of okay weather through the weekend. A few, lingering rain or snow showers may be scattered about on Friday, but they won’t amount to much.

Veterans Day on Saturday is looking just fine with partly sunny skies, although it will be staying a bit colder than normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 50 degrees). Sunday is also looking good to round out the weekend.

Monday will start with sunshine, but then clouds will be on the increase. A minor disturbance may kick up a few snow/rain showers Monday night into Tuesday, then it will dry out again heading into Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on this season’s first bout of messy, wintry weather, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.