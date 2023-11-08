How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! Today is looking reasonably quiet weather-wise as any leftover clouds and rouge snowflakes and sleet pellets begin to clear. We should be left with afternoon sunshine. That sunshine though will not do much to warm us up as temperatures only climb into the mid and upper 30s. Wind chills will probably be stuck in the 20s for a lot of locations.

Clouds will begin to fill in tonight as a part of the next system, which will bring with it some snow, sleet, freezing rain, and plain old rain. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Northern New York and all of Vermont for tonight into Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately, a lot of that messy mix will be falling for the morning commute, making it slick for some along the roads. Snow accumulations look fairly minimal, with most seeing between a Tr-1″ of snow, but some places could see a quick 2-3, especially in the mountains. Ice accumulations again look minimal and won’t be enough to knock out power or anything like that. That said, it does not take much freezing rain to make a mess of the roads. The good news is that the system is short-lived and should be out of here by tomorrow afternoon.

Friday could feature a few leftover rain showers or mountain snow showers, but accumulations look relatively minimal. Daytime highs are in the 40s. The weekend forecast looks dry but cooler, with daytime highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We could see a bit of dry stretch and sunshiny stretch for the start of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the potentially slick weather for Thursday, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest information, on-air and online.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
Surveillance video of Brandon Clough attacking an off-duty police officer.
Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree
Burton Lewis Clark Jr.
Rockingham man pleads not guilty to shooting his brother-in-law
Vermont State Police carried out a “police operation” in Morrisville on Monday.
Troopers carry out ‘police operation’ in Morrisville

Latest News

Your Tuesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Peter has the forecast.
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast