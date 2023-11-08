BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! Today is looking reasonably quiet weather-wise as any leftover clouds and rouge snowflakes and sleet pellets begin to clear. We should be left with afternoon sunshine. That sunshine though will not do much to warm us up as temperatures only climb into the mid and upper 30s. Wind chills will probably be stuck in the 20s for a lot of locations.

Clouds will begin to fill in tonight as a part of the next system, which will bring with it some snow, sleet, freezing rain, and plain old rain. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Northern New York and all of Vermont for tonight into Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately, a lot of that messy mix will be falling for the morning commute, making it slick for some along the roads. Snow accumulations look fairly minimal, with most seeing between a Tr-1″ of snow, but some places could see a quick 2-3, especially in the mountains. Ice accumulations again look minimal and won’t be enough to knock out power or anything like that. That said, it does not take much freezing rain to make a mess of the roads. The good news is that the system is short-lived and should be out of here by tomorrow afternoon.

Friday could feature a few leftover rain showers or mountain snow showers, but accumulations look relatively minimal. Daytime highs are in the 40s. The weekend forecast looks dry but cooler, with daytime highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We could see a bit of dry stretch and sunshiny stretch for the start of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the potentially slick weather for Thursday, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest information, on-air and online.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

