10 Vermont dairy processors get USDA grants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont dairy processors are getting thousands of dollars in USDA grant money.

Ten processors received a piece of $12 million set aside by the feds.

This comes after Danone/Horizon canceled its organic milk contracts back in 2021.

The USDA arranged a Northeast Dairy Taskforce to find what dairy producers needed to stay afloat. The goal is to address the stability and viability of Northeast regional dairy. The grant money pays for specialized equipment to help processors increase the use of regionally sourced milk and expand regional dairy processing capacity.

Officials from Vermont’s Agriculture Department say over 3,200 dairy farmers will benefit from this processing expansion, stabilizing and expanding options for their milk and increasing the amount of local dairy on store shelves throughout the Northeast.

“There are times of year when processing plants just can’t keep up because cows produce all the time and markets aren’t always consuming as much. And there’s also times when equipment breaks, so when a plant has to go down for maintenance, they really should go somewhere else,” said Laura Ginsburg, the dairy development and innovation lead at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

The recipients of the grants produce a variety of products from cheese to yogurt to ice cream. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.