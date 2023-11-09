How to help
1st Breeze flight from Plattsburgh to Florida set to take off soon

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - In just weeks, the first Breeze Airways flight from Plattsburgh to Orlando will take off.

Plattsburgh International Airport Director Chris Kreig says the first flight will depart from Plattsburgh on Nov. 28. After that, they will run every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

And Breeze on Wednesday announced additional flights from Plattsburgh to Florida. Those will go to Tampa on Mondays and Fridays, starting in early February.

Breeze will now fly out of the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport as well, which Kreig says is a win-win.

“If the region can support that service, then absolutely it’s a good thing for the region,” Kreig said.

A spokesperson for Breeze Airways says they are happy with current ticket sales for the upcoming flights out of Plattsburgh.

