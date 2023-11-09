1st widespread snow of season sends drivers sliding

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - We saw our first widespread snowfall of the season overnight. The wintry mix that fell across our region led to a number of crashes, impacting late-night drivers on Wednesday and commuters on Thursday morning.

Vermont state police say from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to 34 crashes, all but seven of them in the northern half of Vermont. Three of those crashes led to injuries.

People had mixed reactions to the snowfall.

The city of Burlington woke up to 2 inches of fresh powder. Many residents were out Thursday enjoying the cold, the wet and the beautiful.

However, while some folks were excited for the snowfall, others were less than thrilled.

We spoke to one little visitor from New Jersey who said they hadn’t seen this much snow in more than a year and was excited.

“There was a lot of snow, so I made a snowman. I took my dogs for a walk and they loved it,” said Violet Jenish-Wasserman, 10, of New Jersey.

We also spoke with a UVM student from Hawaii who’s still getting used to the cold.

“I woke up and I was very excited. I came outside and I was less excited,” said Juliana Rhee, a UVM student.

