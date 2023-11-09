How to help
1st widespread snow of season sends drivers sliding

The first widespread snow of the season across our region sent drivers sliding.
The first widespread snow of the season across our region sent drivers sliding.(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By Laura Ullman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - We saw our first widespread snowfall of the season overnight. The wintry mix that fell across our region led to a number of crashes, impacting late-night drivers on Wednesday and commuters on Thursday morning.

Vermont state police say from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to 34 crashes, all but seven of them in the northern half of Vermont. Three of those crashes led to injuries.

People had mixed reactions to the snowfall.

The city of Burlington woke up to 2 inches of fresh powder. Many residents were out Thursday enjoying the cold, the wet and the beautiful.

However, while some folks were excited for the snowfall, others were less than thrilled.

We spoke to one little visitor from New Jersey who said they hadn’t seen this much snow in more than a year and was excited.

“There was a lot of snow, so I made a snowman. I took my dogs for a walk and they loved it,” said Violet Jenish-Wasserman, 10, of New Jersey.

We also spoke with a UVM student from Hawaii who’s still getting used to the cold.

“I woke up and I was very excited. I came outside and I was less excited,” said Juliana Rhee, a UVM student.

The weather forecast shows small amounts of trailing rain and snow. Click here for the latest from the WCAX Max Advantage Weather Team.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

