How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Asian elephant at Saint Louis Zoo euthanized after rapid health decline

Asian elephant Donna was euthanized after a rapid health decline at the Saint Louis Zoo.
Asian elephant Donna was euthanized after a rapid health decline at the Saint Louis Zoo.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Matt Woods and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -- A zoo in Missouri is mourning the loss of a 52-year-old Asian elephant.

In a press release, the Saint Louis Zoo said Donna was euthanized Thursday morning after she experienced a rapid decline in health.

“All who knew and loved Donna will miss her greatly,” Regina Mossotti, vice president of animal care at the zoo, said in the release.

Donna was born in the wild and arrived at the Saint Louis Zoo in 1971.

In October, she was diagnosed with primary hyperparathyroidism, which is caused by a tumor that secretes a hormone that controls the level of calcium in her body. As her tumor grew, the medication used to treat it became less effective.

An Asian elephant’s life expectancy while in the care of humans is about 47 years old.

Following Donna’s passing, seven elephants are left in the zoo’s care.

Donna is not the only elephant that has died at the zoo recently. Rani, another Asian elephant, died unexpectedly last month from a heart issue.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
1 dead, another critically injured in Caledonia County incident
The airport in Burlington has landed a new airline. - File photo
Burlington airport lands new airline with direct flights to Florida
The First Congregational Church of Burlington has dealt with increasing numbers of vagrants and...
Burlington church draws the line on vagrants, drug users
File image
Construction worker hit on I-91
Joshua Kruml
Vt. man arrested in case of teens accused of bringing gun to school

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas inmate who says death sentence based on false expert testimony faces execution
University of New Hampshire-File photo
Fraternity and bar sued over 2021 death of University of New Hampshire student
Common Man for Ukraine's food delivery to an orphanage this week in Zhytomyr, Ukraine.
NH nonprofit providing humanitarian relief to Ukraine
While the war rages on in Gaza, Ukraine continues to need humanitarian assistance in its war...
NH nonprofit providing humanitarian relief to Ukraine
FILE - U.S. Astronaut Frank Borman chats with people on the Moscow subway in Russia, July 9,...
Astronaut Frank Borman, commander of the first Apollo mission to the moon, has died at age 95