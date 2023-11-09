How to help
Coalition proposes Vt. wealth tax

A coalition of organizations gathered at the Statehouse Thursday to launch what they are...
A coalition of organizations gathered at the Statehouse Thursday to launch what they are calling the Fair Share for Vermont initiative.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new push to raise taxes on Vermont’s top earners.

A coalition of organizations gathered at the Statehouse Thursday to launch what they are calling the Fair Share for Vermont initiative.

They want to see a 3% personal income tax surcharge on the top 2% percent of earners, or those making over half a million dollars annually. They say it would raise nearly $100 million annually and could be used to fund various programs including education, broadband, clean water, and housing.

“At a time of skyrocketing wealth inequality and a pressing need for increased state revenue, support for this will show that our leaders support working families, thriving communities, and a Vermont that works for all residents,” said Anika Heilweil, the campaign manager.

The proposal already has some support in the Vermont House. Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday rejected the approach, saying the state would be better served by improving the economic climate for businesses and attracting new residents.

