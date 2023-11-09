Exodus of Burlington businesses prompts worries about downtown’s economic health

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An exodus on Burlington’s Church Street-- where three more businesses are leaving the downtown following other recent departures and adding to the number of vacant storefronts. That has city officials wondering what will happen as the holiday shopping season heats up.

Thursday, I learned that Black Diamond, the Body Shop and Slate have announced they are closing.

Empty storefronts are scattered around Burlington’s downtown.

“This state of Church Street is a bit depressing,” said Sara Vizvarie of Colchester.

Vizvarie spent Thursday morning catching up with some friends downtown. They said some of the shops they were looking for were gone.

“It might be a little bit of the weather but just to walk on the streets and not see the stores we’re used to,” Vizvarie said.

Comments like that and For Rent signs scattered through the downtown have business leaders concerned.

“Sales volumes are down,” said Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association.

Devine pointed to a number of factors for the decline: public safety concerns, a shortage of workers and fewer people working in downtown offices to provide regular foot traffic to supplement tourists.

“We are in still in this post-pandemic period where a lot of office people are working remotely,” Devine said.

And with each business that leaves, there’s one less reason for shoppers to visit.

Devine said this will be a critical holiday season for remaining businesses that are barely hanging on.

“A good handful of businesses that really are making that calculation every day, and a strong holiday season will certainly make them decide to stay,” she said.

But help is on the way. According to the city, some current empty locations have new tenants moving in.

“Downtowns face challenges and we are facing challenges, but I am seeing very strong interest in opening of new business,” said Kara Alnasrawi, Burlington’s director of business and workforce development.

“One of the reasons people shop downtown is because it’s a pleasant, interesting environment,” economist Art Woolf said.

Woolf said it’s already hard to run a business, but battling labor issues, foot traffic and theft concerns makes it even harder.

The CityPlace project now under construction promises to bring hundreds of new residents to the city, which could provide a needed boost for commerce.

“If more people are living downtown, there would obviously be a captive market for all sorts of retail and hospitality,” Woolf said.

But business leaders and shoppers said Burlington also needs to combat a growing image that it’s not a safe place, especially at night.

“I mean, 11 a.m. in the morning, sure. I won’t come down here at night. I’ll choose a restaurant in South Burlington or Shelburne or Essex or Colchester over coming downtown,” Vizvarie said.

As some shops are already getting into the holiday spirit, I am told the Church Street Marketplace’s Christmas tree is set to arrive next week.

