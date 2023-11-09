Final FEMA Disaster Recovery Center closes in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - In a sign of a new stage of Vermont’s flood recovery, FEMA on Thursday closed its final Disaster Recovery Center in Barre. While there has been significant progress over the last four months to get the hardest-hit communities back on their feet, some say there is still a long way to go.

Fred Byrd has rented his home in Barre with his wife and two kids for the last four years. The River Street home took on about four feet of water during the July flood, destroying everything on the first floor.

“We’re still recovering and I don’t see us bounding back anytime soon,” Byrd said. Nearly four months later, he just had a new heating system installed last week, just in time for this year’s first dusting of snow.

Across town, people are in different stages of recovery. Another home hit by a landslide is waiting to be torn down.

The final FEMA Disaster Recovery Center looked like a ghost town Thursday. Officials say only about five people a day have been visiting these days. It’s been a hub of information for flood survivors in Central Vermont, where victims can have questions answered by a FEMA representative, file appeals, and get other advice.

While staff have packed up, officials say they are still available online or over the phone. “Please reach out to us -- I can’t encourage that enough -- reach out to us, stay in touch, especially if your address, phone number, or any information has changed,” urged FEMA’s Briana Fenton.

At its peak, there were over 400 FEMA officials across Vermont. There are still about 250.

Prior to last month’s deadline, 6,300 people applied for individual assistance and the agency has allocated just over $23 million. “Working as efficiently together as we can and working as hard as we can to serve these affected communities,” Fenton said.

But Byrd worries with no more flood centers to visit, some in his community will be left behind. “Especially the homeless, the mentally ill, and people that really need help,” he said, adding that recovering and rebuilding in a flood plain still weighs heavily.

Reporter Calvin Cutler: What is your biggest concern?

Fred Byrd: This happening again next year.

Meanwhile, Barre and state officials are looking at an ambitious plan to redesign the north side of town to prepare for the flood next time.

