Mt. Washington Observatory shares snowfall expectations for 2023-2024 winter

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (WCAX) - Before you head out today, you might want gloves and an ice scraper. The first wintery weather of the season is expected to add a mess to your morning.

Meanwhile in New Hampshire, Mt. Washington’s peak has already had their fair share of a snow dusting.

Weather observer Francis Tarasiewicz says October’s snowfall is right on par with what they’d expect to see. It’s middle of the pack compared to the lows of 2.1 inches and the highs of 20 inches.

“Last October was off to a bit of a slow start snow wise, but still decent and impressive compared to areas like the valley or surrounding parts of New England,” said Tarasiewicz.

New England experienced unprecedented amounts of rain this summer and even into the fall. Tarasiewicz says we’re in a weather pattern called “El Niño” right now, which means warmer, wetter weather on average.

He says there’s not much precedent in New England for an El Niño winter to see how it’ll impact the snowfall this season.

“We’re dealing with uncertain weather patterns in the upcoming winter. Snow fall is a little bit below average, but we’re hoping that the El Niño strengthens that southernly jet, that subtropical jet, and it gives us a good snowstorm or to have here,” said Tarasiewicz.

He says in November they average around 35.6 inches of snow with an average temperature of 21 degrees.

“Regardless of a one to two degree, warmer or cooler winter, it’s still going to be a pretty cold summit, and in many of the surrounding 4000 footers, especially in New Hampshire,” said Tarasiewicz.

Back in Vermont, snow has begun to fall and roads are getting slippery. VTrans crews are on the move to keep Vermonters safe on their morning commutes.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.