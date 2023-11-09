How to help
New film focuses on Abenaki wild foods

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In honor of National American Indian Heritage Month, the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation teamed up with the National Archives and a Vermont filmmaker to create a short film about Indigenous wild foods.

“Abenaki Food Systems” was produced and hosted by Kevin Chap, the creator of the PBS series, Wild Foods. The video was shot in Burlington’s Intervale and features wild foods including fiddleheads, mushrooms, and acorns.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, about the production.

