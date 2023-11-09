How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NH nonprofit providing humanitarian relief to Ukraine

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the war rages on in Gaza, Ukraine continues to need humanitarian assistance in its war with Russia.

The Plymouth, New Hampshire-based nonprofit Common Man for Ukraine recently completed its seventh mission to Ukraine this week to deliver aid to an orphanage in the city of Zhytomyr.

Darren Perron spoke with Susan Mathison, the group’s co-founder, who was in Ukraine this week as part of the aid delivery.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
1 dead, another critically injured in Caledonia County incident
The airport in Burlington has landed a new airline. - File photo
Burlington airport lands new airline with direct flights to Florida
The First Congregational Church of Burlington has dealt with increasing numbers of vagrants and...
Burlington church draws the line on vagrants, drug users
File image
Construction worker hit on I-91
Joshua Kruml
Vt. man arrested in case of teens accused of bringing gun to school

Latest News

University of New Hampshire-File photo
Fraternity and bar sued over 2021 death of University of New Hampshire student
While the war rages on in Gaza, Ukraine continues to need humanitarian assistance in its war...
NH nonprofit providing humanitarian relief to Ukraine
Wally Hood
Super Senior: Wally Hood
FEMA on Thursday closed its final Disaster Recovery Center in Barre.
Final FEMA Disaster Recovery Center closes in Barre