NH nonprofit providing humanitarian relief to Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the war rages on in Gaza, Ukraine continues to need humanitarian assistance in its war with Russia.

The Plymouth, New Hampshire-based nonprofit Common Man for Ukraine recently completed its seventh mission to Ukraine this week to deliver aid to an orphanage in the city of Zhytomyr.

Darren Perron spoke with Susan Mathison, the group’s co-founder, who was in Ukraine this week as part of the aid delivery.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.