Plans in the works to open new complex care facility in Vermont

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new medical care option for patients with complex needs could be coming to Bennington.

If approved by the state, Connecticut-based ‘iCare Health Network’ will purchase Bennington Health and Rehab. It’s a 91-bed skilled nursing facility that would adopt the name ‘Missioncare at Bennington’ by the end of 2023.

The state Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living says about 100 Vermonters are in hospitals, correctional facilities, or out-of-state facilities waiting for placement due to their complex care needs.

‘Missioncare at Bennington’ would also offer medications for opioid use disorder for residents in treatment.

