Police ID victims in Caledonia County shootings

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are identifying the two people involved in a shooting investigation in Caledonia County Wednesday night.

The Vermont State Police say troopers responded at about 5 p.m. to a dispute between Donald Brochu Jr., 55, and Robert Marquis, 52, at a home on Elm Street in Hardwick. They say Brochu was renting a room from Marquis and that Brochu shot him. Marquis remains in critical condition at the UVM Medical Center.

About two hours later, police found Brochu’s vehicle crashed on Route 15 in Walden. Troopers found him about two miles away, walking on Cahoon Farm Road near the intersection with Cobb Road. They say he was armed with a handgun. In an attempt to de-escalate, police say they called in crisis negotiators and spoke with Brochu by phone for more than 20 minutes. After continuing to ignore commands to drop his gun, troopers fired bean bags and other non-lethal rounds. That’s when police say Brochu shot himself in the head. He died at the scene.

Police say they are conducting a standard review of use-of-force procedures.

