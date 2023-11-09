Police investigate non-suspicious death in Whitingham

WHITINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a death in Whitingham they say is non-suspicious.

Police say on Wednesday morning, officers from the Wilmington Police Department were on a property on Faulkner Road in Whitingham as part of an ongoing investigation when they heard gunshots from inside the residence.

They have not yet released the victim’s identity. The investigation is ongoing.

