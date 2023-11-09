How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police: One dead, one critically injured in Caledonia County dispute

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Hardwick that left one man critically injured. The suspected shooter subsequently died in an apparent suicide in Walden.

Vermont state police say Wednesday evening, officers responded to a dispute between two roommates at a home on Elm Street in Hardwick. There, they found a man in his early 50′s suffering from a gunshot wound. His roommate was unaccounted for. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for the roommate and the vehicle he was driving.

About two hours later, police found the vehicle crashed on Route 15 in Walden. Troopers found the man armed on foot about two miles away from the crash. To de-escalate the situation, police say they fired non-lethal rounds at the man, who then shot himself in the head. He was pronounced dead on-scene at about 7:30 p.m.

The victim of the initial shooting is being treated for life-threatening injuries at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

Neither individual’s identity has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
The airport in Burlington has landed a new airline. - File photo
Burlington airport lands new airline with direct flights to Florida
Surveillance video of Brandon Clough attacking an off-duty police officer.
Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree
Cody Myott
Did ‘delusional’ Newport suspect slip through cracks in legal system?

Latest News

Some Vermont dairy farmers who lost contracts with the distributor Horizon are getting...
10 Vermont dairy farms get USDA grants
A shortage of eye surgeons has lawmakers looking to extend some surgical permission to primary...
Report recommends expanding scope of practice for Vt. optometrists
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Hardwick that left one man critically injured....
Police: One dead, one critically injured in Caledonia County dispute
File image
Police seeking information about suspicious incident in Bakersfield