Police: One dead, one critically injured in Caledonia County dispute

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Hardwick that left one man critically injured. The suspected shooter subsequently died in an apparent suicide in Walden.

Vermont state police say Wednesday evening, officers responded to a dispute between two roommates at a home on Elm Street in Hardwick. There, they found a man in his early 50′s suffering from a gunshot wound. His roommate was unaccounted for. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for the roommate and the vehicle he was driving.

About two hours later, police found the vehicle crashed on Route 15 in Walden. Troopers found the man armed on foot about two miles away from the crash. To de-escalate the situation, police say they fired non-lethal rounds at the man, who then shot himself in the head. He was pronounced dead on-scene at about 7:30 p.m.

The victim of the initial shooting is being treated for life-threatening injuries at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

Neither individual’s identity has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

