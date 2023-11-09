Police seeking information about suspicious incident in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for information about a suspicious incident in Bakersfield.

Police say a 5th-grade student was walking home from Bakersfield Elementary School on Avenue Road when a black sedan approached her. She told police the car parked, two males stepped out, and began walking towards her. She turned around and ran back to school to alert an adult.

The vehicle is described as a small black four door sedan with Vermont plates. The men are described as white, tall, and wearing all black; one bearded, one not.

Anyone with information should call VSP’s St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.