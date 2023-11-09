Protesters in Burlington call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Nov. 9, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People gathered in Burlington on Thursday for another rally calling for a ceasefire as the conflict between Israel and Hamas surpasses a month of violence.
A number of organizations joined the rally, as well as students from the University of Vermont.
The group called on Vermont’s congressional delegation to try to push for a ceasefire and they called for more humanitarian aid to Gaza, not military aid to Israel.
