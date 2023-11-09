How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Rural Vermont innovators win federal grant money

Two Vermont innovators are receiving federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Commerce....
Two Vermont innovators are receiving federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Commerce. - File photo(Unsplash)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont innovators are receiving federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The grants are part of the Build to Scale program to support innovators, entrepreneurs and startups through regional, technology-based economic development strategies.

The first recipient is the Northeastern Vermont Development Association. It was awarded more than $700,000 to kick-start its project InnovateNEK which aims to make the region into a tech hub.

The other recipient is the Center on Rural Innovation. Their project Green Mountain Launchpad will attempt to invest in Vermont tech startups across Rutland, Windham, and Caledonia counties.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
1 dead, another critically injured in Caledonia County incident
The airport in Burlington has landed a new airline. - File photo
Burlington airport lands new airline with direct flights to Florida
Joshua Kruml
Vt. man arrested in case of teens accused of bringing gun to school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Some Vermont dairy processors are getting thousands of dollars in USDA grant money. - File photo
10 Vermont dairy processors get USDA grants
File photo
Report recommends expanding scope of practice for Vt. optometrists
Before you head out today, you might want gloves and an ice scraper. The first wintery weather...
Mt. Washington Observatory shares snowfall expectations for 2023-2024 winter
Vermont’s Congressional Delegation is working together to give legislative support to EMS...
Vt. Congressional Delegation introduces new bill to support rural EMS services