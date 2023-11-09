Rural Vermont innovators win federal grant money

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont innovators are receiving federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The grants are part of the Build to Scale program to support innovators, entrepreneurs and startups through regional, technology-based economic development strategies.

The first recipient is the Northeastern Vermont Development Association. It was awarded more than $700,000 to kick-start its project InnovateNEK which aims to make the region into a tech hub.

The other recipient is the Center on Rural Innovation. Their project Green Mountain Launchpad will attempt to invest in Vermont tech startups across Rutland, Windham, and Caledonia counties.

