How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Tracy Chapman wins CMA Song of the Year for ‘Fast Car’ 30 years after its release

Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock...
Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock tour for human rights by Amnesty International, Sept. 2, 1988.(AP Photo/John Redman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (CNN) – “Fast Car” just never runs out of gas.

Tracy Chapman continues to make history with her 1988 hit of that name.

“Fast Car” won Song of the Year at Wednesday’s Country Music Awards, thanks to a bump by this year’s cover version by Luke Combs.

Chapman received the award as the songwriter.

Chapman was not at the award show but sent a message as an acceptance speech:

“I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Wow. Thank you to the CMA’S and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of ‘Fast Car.’”

“Fast Car” was the first single off Chapman’s self-titled debut album. It earned her a Grammy in 1989 for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. It also earned her Record of the Year and Song of the Year nominations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
1 dead, another critically injured in Caledonia County incident
The airport in Burlington has landed a new airline. - File photo
Burlington airport lands new airline with direct flights to Florida
Joshua Kruml
Vt. man arrested in case of teens accused of bringing gun to school
The First Congregational Church of Burlington has dealt with increasing numbers of vagrants and...
Burlington church draws the line on vagrants, drug users
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Two Vermont innovators are receiving federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Commerce....
Rural Vermont innovators win federal grant money
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, and Serena Caldwell, 56, were arrested after being accused of...
2 day care employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other
File - Kaiser Permanente workers picket during a three-day health care strike on Oct. 4, 2023,...
Kaiser Permanente workers ratify contract after strike over wages and staffing levels
Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances