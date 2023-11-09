Upper Valley students take Veterans Day field trip to VA

WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - For the second straight year, students in the Upper Valley learned about Veterans Day by talking directly to those who have served. And this year, they also worked up a little sweat in the process.

Veterans Day came a little bit early at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction Thursday as students from the White River School took part in a boot camp, running through an obstacle course while learning about the men and women who serve.

“It’s hard and you have to be very strong and brave to join,” said Odin Mayer, a fifth grader:

A tour of a medical transport vehicle, a search and rescue dog demonstration, word searches, and thank you cards were all part of the day-long field trip.

“And we are saying thank you because they gave so much of their life and sacrificed so much to protect all of us,” Mayer said.

This is the second year the VA has hosted the students. “We are here for the veterans and this is just one way to show veterans that we care for you, not just for your health but as a community member,” said the VA’s Katherine Tang. Veterans who work at the facility helped staff the event and shared their personal stories.

People like Scott Reynolds. “I’m a big kid myself,” said the Navy veteran who works in the VA’s maintenance department. “Just so that they have an idea of what is really happening in our country. That it takes men and women to sacrifice so that we can have our freedom.”

And it appears the day’s lesson plan left an impression. “Well, I like learning,” said Violet Albers, a third grader. “Thank them for serving and for helping our country have freedom.”

The VA will be officially celebrating Veterans Day Saturday morning with a public ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.