Vt. Congressional Delegation introduces new bill to support rural EMS services

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Congressional Delegation is working together to give legislative support to EMS providers in the state.

Senators Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders introduced the ‘Emergency Medical Services Reimbursement for On-Scene Care and Support Act.’Representative Becca Balint introduced companion legislation in the house.

According to senator Welch’s office, Medicare doesn’t reimburse EMS providers unless the patient is transported to a hospital. So when providers deliver care on the scene of a call, they won’t see that cash. This bill would reimburse providers for on-scene care where a trip to the hospital isn’t needed.

