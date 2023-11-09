How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. Congressional Delegation introduces new bill to support rural EMS services

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Congressional Delegation is working together to give legislative support to EMS providers in the state.

Senators Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders introduced the ‘Emergency Medical Services Reimbursement for On-Scene Care and Support Act.’Representative Becca Balint introduced companion legislation in the house.

According to senator Welch’s office, Medicare doesn’t reimburse EMS providers unless the patient is transported to a hospital. So when providers deliver care on the scene of a call, they won’t see that cash. This bill would reimburse providers for on-scene care where a trip to the hospital isn’t needed.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Hardwick. - File photo
Police: One dead, one critically injured in Caledonia County dispute
The airport in Burlington has landed a new airline. - File photo
Burlington airport lands new airline with direct flights to Florida
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Joshua Kruml
Vt. man arrested in case of teens accused of bringing gun to school
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus

Latest News

Mount Washington Observatory
Mt. Washington Observatory shares snowfall expectations for 2023-2024 winter
FILE
Plans in the works to open new complex care facility in Vermont
Some Vermont dairy farmers who lost contracts with the distributor Horizon are getting...
10 Vermont dairy farms get USDA grants
A shortage of eye surgeons has lawmakers looking to extend some surgical permission to primary...
Report recommends expanding scope of practice for Vt. optometrists