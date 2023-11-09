WCAX Investigates: The disappearance of Ashley Goodrich

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been more than two years since Ashley Goodrich disappeared from her Fair Haven home and authorities are still uncertain if the 35-year-old left on her own or was the victim of foul play. Reporter Cam Smith spoke with Goodrich’s family about their heartbreak and frustration over the lack of answers.

“It’s so hard. I just want to bring her home,” said Jody Pierce, Ashley’s mother.

Home videos are all that Pierce has to hold on to two years after she last saw her daughter. “So that I can hear her voice and I can hear her laughter and see her interaction with the kids,” Pierce said.

Goodrich grew up in Addison County, attending schools in Ferrisburgh and Vergennes. “She would call herself a little bit of a redneck. She liked hunting, fishing. She spent a lot of time at the falls in Vergennes with her kids,” Pierce said.

Goodrich was last seen by family members in October 2021. She had just gotten her son back after a custody battle with an ex. Her sister, Aaron Faber, was helping to move the teen into Goodrich’s home on Prospect Street in Fair Haven. “She was happy and she was happy to see my kids and everything like that,” Faber recalled. After that day, her family never saw or spoke to her again. “The world just turned us inside out and upside down.”

Suddenly, calls, and texts to Goodrich from her mom and sister went unanswered. The only contact came through text messages with Goodrich’s current husband, Garret Given. “He would have conversations with me and tell me she was well, she’s healthy, she looks good, and we never were able to see that,” Pierce said.

Pierce says it was not unheard of for Goodrich to stop communicating. She had been estranged from her family before, but the timing of this disappearance made no sense to her sister. “for her to just be getting her son back and that weekend, just nothing. It’s just nothing adds up. It’s not her,” Faber said.

But it wasn’t until 14 months after last seeing Goodrich -- in December 2022 -- that the family took their concerns to the Fair Haven Police and filed a missing persons report.

Fair Haven Police Chief William Humphries says he went that day to Goodrich’s home to speak with her husband. He says Given told him that his wife was now living elsewhere and wanted her location to remain a secret. He showed the chief messages to and from Goodrich on Facebook. The chief asked Given to message Goodrich with a request that she call the police to confirm she was okay. She never called.

Chief Humphries says they’re taking a two-pronged approach to the investigation -- that Goodrich is either alive and well, or she’s not. “We’ve talked to relatives and we’re following up on leads that were given to them or things that have come up. So, at this point we don’t have any persons of interest to name,” Humphries said.

Goodrich’s last known address was on Prospect Street, the same place where local, state, and federal law enforcement executed two search warrants in July. Chief Humphries remains tight-lipped about what was taken from the home as evidence. “Can’t really go into what’s been collected, what hasn’t been collected and the reasons why we did the search warrants. But the evidence that we have so far led to the warrants we have done,” he said.

Pierce says during the search at her daughter’s home, police brought in excavators to dig through the yard for any clues. “It makes me sick to my stomach to think that they’re looking for my daughter with an excavator. I want a place to go to look for her and I don’t have that,” she said.

Those search warrants were put under seal by a Rutland County judge, so we don’t know what police were looking for. But it could include electronic records like those Facebook messages between Goodrich and her husband. Brian Miller, a former Vermont State Police lieutenant, says it’s possible the messages are fraudulent. “Anything’s possible, particularly if they are in a relationship where they would have access to each other’s passwords or accounts -- which is pretty common,” he said.

He says technology is often one of the first places investigators start. Data and communications collected from cell phones are typically used as evidence, but getting there takes time. “The volume of it today has to be the difficult part, trying to figure out what’s relevant and what’s not. You have to figure out who the accounts belong to or what accounts you’re going to subpoena and from which platform you’re going to subpoena it.”

It’s been a frustrating wait for answers for Goodrich’s family.

Reporter Cam Smith: Do you believe that her disappearance is suspicious and why?

Aaron Faber: it’s completely out of her character. There are some names that I won’t mention that I think are pretty shady and just things don’t add up the way they should.

For Pierce, the last two years have been about maintaining hope that Goodrich will come home. “I want to hug her. I want to hear her voice. I want her to see her children.”

Police have released a photo of the last vehicle registered to Goodrich -- a Ford Explorer with Vermont plates HWM 692. They say they are looking for information as to where it is or if it was sold, scrapped, or parted out.

Pierce says they’ve hired a private investigator and ask that if you have any information regarding Goodrich’s disappearance, to reach out to the Fair Haven Police or the Department of Homeland Security.

