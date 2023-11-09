How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Our first widespread bout of winter weather is now over, and the weather will be settling down for the foreseeable future.

A few, lingering rain & snow showers will be scattered about on Friday, but it won’t amount to much. Temperatures will come up a bit, with highs generally in the 40s . . . still a bit below normal for this time of year.

We will get the sunshine back over the weekend, especially the farther south you are, but it will be a little colder again, with high temperatures topping out only in the 30s for most of us.

A minor disturbance may kick up a few rain/snow showers late Monday into early Tuesday. After that, it will be dry into the end of next week as temperatures come back up to near, or a bit above, normal.

There may still be a few slick spots on the roads and walkways, especially east of the Champlain Valley, and over parts of the Adirondacks, so take it easy and be aware of that. -Gary

