BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Any leftover snow and mixed precipitation will gradually push to the east through the rest of the morning hours. Some roads may still be slick. Even if you can’t see snow, there may still be some ice. By about noon time, the back end of the system is beginning to clear the region. This afternoon, we are left with mostly cloudy skies overhead as high temperatures climb back into the upper 30s and low to mid-40s. Any slick roads should be improved by the evening commute tonight.

Through our Friday, we could be left with a few scattered mountain snow showers or leftover rain showers elsewhere, but those will not amount to much. High temperatures Friday climb into the mid and upper 40s for most areas.

Our Veterans Day weekend looks dry, but Saturday and Sunday will feature a good amount of cloud cover. The weekend is cooler as daytime highs are only in the mid to upper 30s for both weekend days.

Monday will start with sunshine, but then clouds will be on the increase. A minor disturbance may kick up a few snow/rain showers Monday night into Tuesday, then it will dry out again heading into Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

