Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington authorities say one of their ambulances was stolen while responding to a call over the weekend, swiped by the person they were trying to save.

Court paperwork says fire crews were called for an overdose on South Prospect Street Sunday night. When they arrived, Mitchell Bissonnette, the man they were called to help, was nowhere to be found. While firefighters were looking for him, Bissonnette allegedly stole the ambulance and drove it about a half mile. Officials say he jumped out of the slow-moving ambulance before it hit a parked car.

The Burlington Fire Fighters Association posted the interaction to their social media to help make people aware of what they are dealing with. “Our goal of putting it out there is just to highlight the changing climate that our crews are operating in and no intent of fear-mongering but we feel it’s important the community understands,” said the association’s Kyle Blake.

No one was hurt. Bissonnette was charged with grand larceny, operating without owner’s consent, and careless and negligent operation.

