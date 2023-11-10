How to help
Burlington honors veterans with Battery Park ceremony

Veterans Day honors at Battery Park in Burlington Friday.
Veterans Day honors at Battery Park in Burlington Friday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Military anthems marked Veterans Day observances at Battery Park in Burlington Friday.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Senator Bernie Sanders were among those in attendance at the ceremony with veterans and other community members. Speakers asked everyone to celebrate the living veterans today and every day.

“Their tradition of dedication and sacrifice has been the bedrock upon which our freedom stands. Today we express our deepest respect and appreciation for their service,” said Mark Hughes, a U.S. Army veteran and director of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance.

Saturday’s official holiday originates from when the armistice between the Allies and Germany began at 11:00 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month of the year, marking the end of World War I.

