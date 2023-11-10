How to help
Bus crashes into restaurant, hurting 14

Surveillance video captured the bus crashing into the building. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/REDIN RANA/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - At least 14 people are injured after a public transit bus crashed into a car and restaurant in Long Beach, California, on Thursday.

It’s a heart-stopping moment caught on video as a car appears to blow through a stop sign at the exact moment a Long Beach city bus is going through the intersection.

“All I heard was like a loud, like a crashing thud,” said Redin Rana, whose home security video captured the crash. “And I come out to see a whole bus and a car inside the building of this restaurant right here.”

Police said it all happened around 3:15, the city bus heading east on East South Street when it landed in the intersection at the same time as the speeding car heading south on California.

With the video slowed down, you can see the vehicle was then pushed into a downstairs business, a restaurant that wasn’t open.

“It shocks me and it disappoints me at the same time,” Rana said of the crash.

Police said the crash is a criminal investigation.

Eleven passengers on the bus were injured, as was the driver. The driver of the sedan and a passenger had to taken out with a hydraulic rescue tool by firefighters.

In all, nine people were taken to the hospital. Upstairs from the restaurant is an apartment were two more people were inside.

“I’m told it was occupied. They’re totally safe, and they were helped out. Red Cross came out to relocate at least one person,” said Commander Michael Richens of Long Beach Police Department.

But despite all the damage, all the injuries and the speeding crash, miraculously everyone survived.

“It has been cleared that everyone survived, which is great news,” Rana said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

