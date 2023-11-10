Dedications stack up for Vermont’s longest-serving Senator

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new center at the University of Vermont to help rural communities now bears the name of Senator Patrick Leahy. It’s the latest in a string of buildings and programs honoring the state’s longest-serving senator.

With the cutting of a ribbon Friday, UVM officially launched its new Leahy Center for Rural Partnerships. “To support new, impactful engagement of our researchers, students, and staff for the benefit of our rural places,” said Tricia Coates, the center’s director.

The new center is the latest in a string of honors. To name a few: The Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, The Patrick ‘61 and Marcelle Leahy Center for the Environment at St. Michael’s College, the Leahy Center for Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity at Champlain College, the Senator Patrick Leahy School of Cybersecurity and Advanced Computing at Norwich University, Leahy Way on Church Street, and UVMs research vessel, the R/V Marcelle Melosira, named for his wife.

“He brought an incredible amount of money back to the state of Vermont, which is one of the things he owed his constituents. So, he performed admirably in that respect,” said David Beckett, a Burlington resident.

We asked the former senator how he feels about all of the buildings and programs now carrying his name. “I’ve gotten teased about that, but there are an awful lot of buildings that don’t have my name on it,” Leahy said. “What I like are the projects that employ and keep people here in Vermont.”

Projects like the one at UVM and others made possible by his nearly five decades in office, casting the second most votes ever. And also in large part due to his seniority and chairmanship on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, overseeing direct and indirect spending. He also authored the “small state minimum” that made sure Vermont got an outsized piece of the federal pie.

“You acquire that influence through the accumulation of developing relationships through the years and learning how that institution works and then simply the clout afforded Leahy by chairing the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is one of the three power committees in the Senate,” said Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College.

According to data compiled by the Government Accountability Committee last year, Vermont received the second highest-rated earmark funding per capita -- over $300 per Vermonter. Even though he’s stepped back from office, Vermont will see budgets he passed for a few more years and likely more projects bearing his name for generations.

