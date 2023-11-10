How to help
Man reunited with daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a car crash during move

A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada. (Source: KJRH, STOCKWELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Erin Christy, KJRH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada.

Gary Stockwell and his daughter, Macy Stockwell, lived in Alaska and decided to move to Oklahoma in September.

During the move, Macy was involved in a rollover crash on Oct. 1.

“At 10:00 that night, I talked to her, and she was getting ready to stop,” Gary explained. “So, I went to bed. At 1:30 a.m. The Tulsa Police Department knocked on my door to inform me that my daughter had died.”

She and the family’s dog were ejected from the vehicle. Macy died there and the dog was lost in the woods.

Total strangers stepped in to help track down Mina, the missing dog.

After nine days of searching, Mina was finally found, but they ran into problems getting her across the border.

A couple from Tulsa said they would take Mina on the long road trip home.

“She contacted me and said, “Don’t worry about it. I’ll bring your dog home,’” Gary said, adding it was overwhelming how much time and care people put into helping him. “My gratitude is overwhelming for them.”

Copyright 2023 KJRH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

