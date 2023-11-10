Milton Police warn of man posing as town employee

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Milton Police Department is warning residents to be aware of a man who they say is posing as a town employee.

Police say the man went to a home asking if he could come in and take pictures. They say the man is not a town employee and ask residents not to let him in.

If you have any information about this or know who he is, give Milton Police a call at 802-893-2424.

