How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pets with Potential: Meet Billy and Big Boy

Billy & Big Boy
Billy & Big Boy(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are Billy & Big Boy.

These African soft fur rats -- also known as the natal multimammate mouse -- are looking for a home that really gets them. These fellas take some time to warm up and appreciate their space. Their fluffy coat and doughy eyes make them the perfect snuggle buddies, but they will be happiest being appreciated from afar until you gain their trust.

Through November 11th, they can be adopted for free, along with a free care package.

For more information on these and other pets, contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
1 dead, another critically injured in Caledonia County incident
Vermont State Police are looking for information about a suspicious incident in Bakersfield...
Police: Bakersfield incident a ‘misunderstanding’
Ashley Goodrich was last seen October 17, 2020.
WCAX Investigates: The disappearance of Ashley Goodrich
More businesses are leaving downtown Burlington, adding to the number of already vacant...
Exodus of Burlington businesses prompts worries about downtown’s economic health
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
Police ID victims in Caledonia County shootings

Latest News

File photo
Canada says it can fight climate change and be major oil nation. Massive fires may force a reckoning
Hunters are booked and busy over the weekend as the regular deer season kicks off Saturday.
Regular deer hunting season opens Saturday
The Leahy legacy gets another building under its belt this morning, adding a piece of UVM’s...
UVM celebrates Patrick Leahy Building
I-91 Southbound in Westminster will have rolling roadblocks from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday.
Traffic Alert: Rolling roadblocks on I-91 SB from exits 6 to 5