Pets with Potential: Meet Billy and Big Boy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are Billy & Big Boy.

These African soft fur rats -- also known as the natal multimammate mouse -- are looking for a home that really gets them. These fellas take some time to warm up and appreciate their space. Their fluffy coat and doughy eyes make them the perfect snuggle buddies, but they will be happiest being appreciated from afar until you gain their trust.

Through November 11th, they can be adopted for free, along with a free care package.

For more information on these and other pets, contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

