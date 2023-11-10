Regular deer hunting season opens Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hunters are booked and busy over the weekend as the regular deer season kicks off Saturday. The season runs from November 11th to the 26th.

Hunters may take one legal buck during this time if they do not take one during archery deer season. All taken deer must be reported in person at a big game reporting station.

Hunters can also report at biological check stations which helps biologists collect information from as many deer as possible.

