South Burlington couple get Veterans Day present

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mike Badalyan has a sweet spot for a 2003 Dodge Neon, and what it represents for a South Burlington military family.

The compact is a far cry from when its owners, Erwin and Ramona Waibel, towed it into Badalyan’s South Burlington auto shop in need of major problems. It needed a new transmission and other work totaling over $5,000 -- more than the car was worth. “They were a little distraught because the car had a lot of sentimental value to them,” Badalyan said.

“I know it’s an automobile but it represented a part of the family,” Erwin said.

The Neon was gifted to them by their two adult children 21 years ago. “And I really never wanted to get rid of that car until it really fell apart,” Ramona said.

Badalyan bought the compact for $500 and the couple tearfully left the lot. “I couldn’t bear to look at it again because it was so painful,” Ramona said.

“When he came in to pick up the check, he handed this to me. I read everything he wrote,” Badalyan said. It was a laminated poster full of U.S. history. Erwin was a civil engineer in the Army and later the Air National Guard. He served for 34 years. But what stood out to Badalyan -- a naturalized American from Armenia -- was hearing about the family’s connection to the car. Both of the children gave up the car when they were on active duty overseas in the Air Force. Badalyan said he got chills reading what the kids did for the parents, so he had an idea. “It’s not worth it to flip it. It’s not going to do any good for us, let’s fix it and give it back to them as a present.”

Reporter Joe Carroll: There are people who are going to say, you got Channel 3 out there for a free ad, this is what it’s all about. What would you say to that?

Mike Badalyan: It’s not about the free ad. Everybody is so negative about everything. I want to let people know that there’s good out there.

On the eve of Veterans Day, the Waibel’s got a big surprise -- their restored Neon.

“A sign of appreciation -- give back to the community,” Badalyan said.

“I don’t know what to say, but thank you very much,” Ramona said. “Every time I got into the car, it had an association of my two children and it was just filled with love and care... Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

An aging compact that once again is a member of the family.

