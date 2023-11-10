How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Trump heading to Saturday campaign stop in Claremont

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Former President Donald Trump is heading to our region this weekend as he continues to seek the Republican nomination for president. But Trump’s Veterans Day visit to Claremont, New Hampshire, is not sitting well with Democrats.

Donald Trump is no stranger to Claremont. He campaigned at Stevens High School leading up to the 2016 election. On Saturday he will be coming back to the high school, this time as a former president vying to get his job back.

“He actually implemented a lot of good policies,” said Jonathan Stone, who was at the 2016 rally. The city councilman and state representative says he’s glad Trump coming back to his city. “The majority of the people I speak with agree that under President Trump, their life was a lot better. They had a lot better finances, they felt a lot more secure about border security.”

According to numerous polls, Trump is currently well ahead of his fellow Republicans. They are all crisscrossing the state trying to win over voters in the GOP first-in-the-nation primary.

“They are all coming in. You get an opportunity to meet them face to face and actually ask the questions that are important to you,” said Claremont Mayor Dale Girard.

When Trump was President, he made headlines for calling New Hampshire drug-infested. A comment that didn’t sit well with Republicans and Democrats alike. But campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Trump tells it like it is. “Harsh times call for harsh words and the reality is that every day, Granite Staters are suffering from an opioid crisis the likes of which our state has never seen,” she said.

Trump has also had harsh words for members of the military. The New Hampshire Democratic party released a statement ahead of Trump’s Veterans Day visit saying, “The five-deferment draft-dodger called American war heroes who gave their lives for our country ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.’ It’s reprehensible behavior absolutely unbefitting of the commander-in-chief of our nation.”

“Our Veterans were safe, secure, and well taken care of under President Trump,” Leavitt said.

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is also campaigning in the Granite State this weekend, a sign the election is heating up. However, an exact date for the primary has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
1 dead, another critically injured in Caledonia County incident
Ashley Goodrich was last seen October 17, 2020.
WCAX Investigates: The disappearance of Ashley Goodrich
Vermont State Police are looking for information about a suspicious incident in Bakersfield...
Police: Bakersfield incident a ‘misunderstanding’
More businesses are leaving downtown Burlington, adding to the number of already vacant...
Exodus of Burlington businesses prompts worries about downtown’s economic health
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
Police ID victims in Caledonia County shootings

Latest News

Sen. Patrick Leahy at Friday's ribbon cutting for a UVM building and program in his name.
Dedications stack up for Vermont’s longest-serving Senator
Mike Badalyan has a sweet spot for a 2003 Dodge Neon, and what it represents for a South...
South Burlington couple get Veterans Day present
Upper Valley native Noah Kahan is already having a big year and now he’s a Grammy nominee.
Vermonter Noah Kahan nominated for Grammy
Military anthems marked Veterans Day observances at Battery Park in Burlington Friday.
Burlington honors veterans with Battery Park ceremony