Trump heading to Saturday campaign stop in Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Former President Donald Trump is heading to our region this weekend as he continues to seek the Republican nomination for president. But Trump’s Veterans Day visit to Claremont, New Hampshire, is not sitting well with Democrats.

Donald Trump is no stranger to Claremont. He campaigned at Stevens High School leading up to the 2016 election. On Saturday he will be coming back to the high school, this time as a former president vying to get his job back.

“He actually implemented a lot of good policies,” said Jonathan Stone, who was at the 2016 rally. The city councilman and state representative says he’s glad Trump coming back to his city. “The majority of the people I speak with agree that under President Trump, their life was a lot better. They had a lot better finances, they felt a lot more secure about border security.”

According to numerous polls, Trump is currently well ahead of his fellow Republicans. They are all crisscrossing the state trying to win over voters in the GOP first-in-the-nation primary.

“They are all coming in. You get an opportunity to meet them face to face and actually ask the questions that are important to you,” said Claremont Mayor Dale Girard.

When Trump was President, he made headlines for calling New Hampshire drug-infested. A comment that didn’t sit well with Republicans and Democrats alike. But campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Trump tells it like it is. “Harsh times call for harsh words and the reality is that every day, Granite Staters are suffering from an opioid crisis the likes of which our state has never seen,” she said.

Trump has also had harsh words for members of the military. The New Hampshire Democratic party released a statement ahead of Trump’s Veterans Day visit saying, “The five-deferment draft-dodger called American war heroes who gave their lives for our country ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.’ It’s reprehensible behavior absolutely unbefitting of the commander-in-chief of our nation.”

“Our Veterans were safe, secure, and well taken care of under President Trump,” Leavitt said.

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is also campaigning in the Granite State this weekend, a sign the election is heating up. However, an exact date for the primary has not yet been set.

