UVM celebrates Patrick Leahy Building

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Leahy legacy gets another building under its belt this morning, adding a piece of UVM’s campus to its ranks. A ribbon cutting will celebrate the renaming of the former Hills Agricultural Sciences building to the Patrick Leahy Building.

Leaders will also be celebrating a new program to support rural Vermont. The Leahy Institute for Rural Partnerships will focus on issues including workforce training, sustainable energy broadband, and housing.

The ribbon cutting is at 11: 45 a.m. Friday.

