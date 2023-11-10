UVM celebrates Patrick Leahy Building

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Leahy legacy gets another building under its belt this morning, adding a piece of UVM’s campus to its ranks. A ribbon cutting will celebrate the renaming of the former Hills Agricultural Sciences building to the Patrick Leahy Building.

Leaders will also be celebrating a new program to support rural Vermont. The Leahy Institute for Rural Partnerships will focus on issues including workforce training, sustainable energy broadband, and housing.

The ribbon cutting is at 11: 45 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.