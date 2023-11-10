How to help
Vermonter Noah Kahan nominated for Grammy

Noah Kahan/File
Noah Kahan/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Upper Valley native Noah Kahan is already having a big year and now he’s a Grammy nominee.

The 26-year-old artist whose 2020 album “Stick Season” vaulted him to international fame, was nominated for “Best New Artist” Thursday.

“Dreams do come true,” Kahan posted to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles on CBS at 8 p.m. on February 4, 2024.

