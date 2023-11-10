Work underway on largest northern NY EV charging station

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (WCAX) - The buildout of Northern New York’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure continues as the state works towards a 2035 deadline requiring all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero emission. One of those new additions is a new EV charging hub in North Hudson, also known as Frontier Town.

What has been billed as the largest EV charging station between Albany and Plattsburgh is taking shape in Frontier Town, in an effort to attract more people to the gateway of the Adirondacks.

“This is a piece -- one of the pieces -- to make this a gateway,” said Mo Ahmed, the owner of a restaurant and event center known as Frontier Town Gateway. He hopes the new chargers will bring more EV drivers to town and to his businesses. “I am struggling with my business. People are just zipping through on the Northway. There are not enough signs for people to know what services we have, since electric charging stations -- all people who own electric cars -- they have this in their system that they know where to take the exit.”

A construction crew on Friday unloaded eight Tesla and eight New York State Power Authority chargers. Ahmed says Tesla also plans to install an additional eight chargers once the grid can support it, bringing the total to 24 chargers in the lot next to his restaurant.

However, the issue of road signage still remains. “I know we are in the park, but if we can have signs,” Ahmed said. “Better signage definitely will help.”

Jane Hooper with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism says charging stations like these meet the needs of those visiting the park.

“The Adirondacks tends to attract people who have an affinity for the environment and I think having more of these charging stations will also support these people visiting the Adirondacks since it really does align with how they think and feel about places like our beautiful region that has so much to offer from a natural perspective,” she said.

The chargers are expected to be available to visitors within the next few months.

