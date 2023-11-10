How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Wreaths collection ramps up for Vermont vets

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A group is trying to make sure vets are not forgotten this holiday season. They’re collecting money to get wreaths on every veteran’s grave across the state as part of the annual Wreaths Across America.

There are 4,801 vets buried in military cemeteries in Vermont and about 3,000 at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center alone. Last year, about 1,700 wreaths were collected, but this year the goal is to get one for every vet.

“It’s just hugely important that we remember them and show our current veterans that we will remember their sacrifice,” said Susan Sweetser, whose daughter served in the Army and is helping to organize the Vermont effort.

“We don’t know them all but we owe them all, and I think that says it all,” said organizer Gail Billings.

It’s $17 to sponsor one, $34 for two. And if you buy two, Wreaths Across America throws one in. Participants have until November 28th to sponsor a wreath and the wreath laying will happen on December 16.

You can watch more of Darren Perron’s interview with Sweetser and Billings Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
1 dead, another critically injured in Caledonia County incident
Vermont State Police are looking for information about a suspicious incident in Bakersfield...
Police: Bakersfield incident a ‘misunderstanding’
Ashley Goodrich was last seen October 17, 2020.
WCAX Investigates: The disappearance of Ashley Goodrich
More businesses are leaving downtown Burlington, adding to the number of already vacant...
Exodus of Burlington businesses prompts worries about downtown’s economic health
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
Police ID victims in Caledonia County shootings

Latest News

Noah Kahan/File
Vermonter Noah Kahan nominated for Grammy
At a ribbon cutting, officials celebrated the renaming of the former Hills Agricultural...
UVM celebrates Patrick Leahy Building rededication
Billy & Big Boy
Pets with Potential: Meet Billy and Big Boy
File photo
Canada says it can fight climate change and be major oil nation. Massive fires may force a reckoning