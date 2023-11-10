Wreaths collection ramps up for Vermont vets

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A group is trying to make sure vets are not forgotten this holiday season. They’re collecting money to get wreaths on every veteran’s grave across the state as part of the annual Wreaths Across America.

There are 4,801 vets buried in military cemeteries in Vermont and about 3,000 at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center alone. Last year, about 1,700 wreaths were collected, but this year the goal is to get one for every vet.

“It’s just hugely important that we remember them and show our current veterans that we will remember their sacrifice,” said Susan Sweetser, whose daughter served in the Army and is helping to organize the Vermont effort.

“We don’t know them all but we owe them all, and I think that says it all,” said organizer Gail Billings.

It’s $17 to sponsor one, $34 for two. And if you buy two, Wreaths Across America throws one in. Participants have until November 28th to sponsor a wreath and the wreath laying will happen on December 16.

